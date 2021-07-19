Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 19, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jul 19, 2021 @ 2:32pm
The Boys will welcome Markley back on Tuesday, and hopefully he will have had time to collect himself. Misinformation is people’s biggest concern, and not Big Brother, but this is all according to Big Brother. Most of the mainstream media wants to convince you that Fox is literally killing people, and five of the fleeing Texas democrats have COVID. The White House says if you’re banned from one platform, you should be banned from all platforms. President Joe Biden claims Facebook is killing people, and Facebook says he’s just upset because he failed to meet the vaccine goal. A woman tracks down the guy who stole her car, and drags him to the cops by his dreads. Democrats are resorting to fan fiction to hype up January 6th, and Martha Raddatz confronts a Los Angeles health official. Brian Stelter’s career was murdered on his own show, and the city of Anaheim shut down a pro-Trump event. Oreo now has discreet packaging so you can hide them from the kids, and everyone is excited about Eggo’s new emoji waffles.
Popular Posts
San Antonio man arrested on murder warrant
Appeals Court rules in favor of GBRA, homeowners plan to appeal
Meet the track and field power couple going for gold in Tokyo
50 year prison sentence for San Antonio man who sexually abused multiple children under 10 years old
Bexar County Sheriff's Office searching for a man who was living in a home where a woman's body has been found
Recent Posts
Peyton Manning teams up with brother, ESPN for MNF MegaCast
11 hours ago
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Pink Elephant Time Again”
11 hours ago
Man convicted of killing driver during speeding livestream
11 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On