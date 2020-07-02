Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 2, 2020
The Boys are celebrating the latest Jobs Report. After taking back the CHAZ, the mayor of Seattle praised the protesters. Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s “madam”, was arrested by the FBI. According to The New York Times, Mount Rushmore is pretty problematic. The NYPD provides us with an example of incredible restraint, and Rudy Giuliani stumbles back into the news cycle. Why did decades of progressive leadership create more inequality, wonders the WaPo. Governor Cuomo mocks New York City for cutting the NYPD budget. In addition, thirteen tons of human hair from China.