Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 2, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jul 2, 2021 @ 2:16pm
The Boys are looking forward to the Fourth of July weekend, and this year’s celebration means more than ever. There is good news on unemployment, but President Joe Biden still manages to step on a rake delivering it. The President was not happy when asked about Afghanistan, and he is making sure to take time off for the extended weekend. After meeting with families of the victims of the Florida condo collapse, the President claimed the families were concerned about the role global warming may have played. A CNN host is flabbergasted by the claim that January 6th doesn’t affect most people’s lives, and a nine-year-old is among the shooting victims in Chicago, just ahead of a holiday weekend. MSNBC’s Joy Reid believes the border crisis is “nonexistent,” and she blasted Governors Noem and DeSantis for sending the National Guard. Unionized unemployed workers are suing to keep federal benefits, and Ted Cruz said running for President in 2016 was the most fun he ever had. The first hurricane of the season may be heading to South Florida, and President Biden was ripped for bragging about saving Americans 16 cents.

