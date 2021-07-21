Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 21, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jul 21, 2021 @ 2:28pm
The Boys very much enjoyed the exchange between Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci, but the media are only focusing on one moment. The U.S. Women’s Soccer’s epic unbeaten streak came to an end at The Olympics against Sweden, and five new sports will debut in the Summer Olympics. Jeff Bezos and his oddly-shaped rocket successfully launched into space, and an incredible moment as dozens of people waltzed across the border. The White House threatens “conservative outlets” for putting out unapproved content. Eric Swallwell spent thousands of campaign dollars on booze and limo services, plus $20K at the hotel where his wife works. A man impales himself during a freak fishing accident, and would-be robbers are shot by armed robbers in Los Angeles. The Biden administration promotes a radical group pushing critical race theory in schools, and Israel urges 35 states to punish Ben & Jerry’s.
San Antonio Democrat returns from D.C.
3 hours ago
LA COUNTY: Mask mandates for all, even if you're vaccinated
3 hours ago
Texas Republicans: More than $7 billion in state funding now available for appropriations
3 hours ago
