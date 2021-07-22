Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 22, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jul 22, 2021 @ 2:22pm
MVC&R took great pleasure in watching Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fight with Senator Rand Paul, but Dr. Fauci says he took no pleasure in it. President Joe Biden attempts to explain how he almost worked in a restaurant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates winning the NBA Finals with some Chick-fil-A. Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the January 6th Committee is “deadly serious,” and being murdered in Chicago is more likely than being hospitalized for COVID. The President feels if we flood the market with more cash, then we’ll be able to reduce inflation, somehow. As if they haven’t done enough, China is now digging up ancient viruses, and a man impales his heart in a freak fishing accident. The Biden administration’s border crisis is about to make history, and Governor Ron DeSantis puts the screws to the Biden administration over Cuba. Night Ranger were not allowed to touch or acknowledge Prince at the American Music Awards, and Jeff Bezos swears he is not in a measuring contest with Sir Richard Branson.
