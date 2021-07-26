Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 26, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jul 26, 2021 @ 2:18pm
VC&R kick off the week, and Markley will return on Tuesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci says, “All of this is complicated,” and the ratings for the Olympics have cratered. The Cleveland Indians have changed their name to The Guardians, and Texas democrats are asking for donations for “care packages.” According to Politico, the left’s CRT push is backfiring, and a flight was evacuated after an “ominous text.” a majority of Americans are pessimistic about the future of the country, and Los Angeles County wants to give free money to young people. Australians are pushing back against lockdowns, and school kids are told to hide an “equity survey” from their parents. A South Korean TV station is in trouble for using stereotypical graphics to represent different nations, and Dr. Fauci says he has no regrets about funding research in China. Former President Donald Trump touts the coronavirus vaccine, and a “racial justice” group threatens to harass white people who send their kids to good schools.
Popular Posts
Dave Says: Honesty Matters
Dave Says: They’ll play on your emotions
Government In The NW Would Rather See Money Burn Than Use Common Sense
Cibolo Police investigating after dead person discovered at Walmart
Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy
Recent Posts
Otis McKane found guilty in 2016 San Antonio police detective murder, elbows bailiff in face
6 hours ago
Will Ambitious Carbon-Reduction Goals Wreck NW Natural?
7 hours ago
Texas lawmakers to testify as U.S. House oversight committee plans hearing on Texas voting bill
8 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On