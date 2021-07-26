      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 26, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jul 26, 2021 @ 2:18pm
VC&R kick off the week, and Markley will return on Tuesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci says, “All of this is complicated,” and the ratings for the Olympics have cratered. The Cleveland Indians have changed their name to The Guardians, and Texas democrats are asking for donations for “care packages.” According to Politico, the left’s CRT push is backfiring, and a flight was evacuated after an “ominous text.” a majority of Americans are pessimistic about the future of the country, and Los Angeles County wants to give free money to young people. Australians are pushing back against lockdowns, and school kids are told to hide an “equity survey” from their parents. A South Korean TV station is in trouble for using stereotypical graphics to represent different nations, and Dr. Fauci says he has no regrets about funding research in China. Former President Donald Trump touts the coronavirus vaccine, and a “racial justice” group threatens to harass white people who send their kids to good schools.

Popular Posts
Dave Says: Honesty Matters
Dave Says: They’ll play on your emotions
Government In The NW Would Rather See Money Burn Than Use Common Sense
Cibolo Police investigating after dead person discovered at Walmart
Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy
Connect With Us Listen To Us On