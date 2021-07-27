Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 27, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jul 27, 2021 @ 2:28pm
The Boys are fully-vaccinated, but the CDC says mask up anyway. Adam Schiff compares the Capitol riot to 9/11, and China is mad about Reuters. Governor Andrew Cuomo insists he has been telling the truth about the coronavirus, since the beginning of the pandemic. President Joe Biden says the combat mission in Iraq has ended, and people are not interested in defunding the police. The governor of California compares the unvaccinated to drunk drivers, and a teacher told students to hide an “equity survey” from their parents. An ESPN writer was troubled by American flags at the Tokyo Olympics, and a “racial justice” group threatens to harass white people who send their kids to good schools. Megan Rapinoe says the media need to “get better” with criticism of women’s sports, and Major League Baseball is testing new anti-sign stealing technology.
Popular Posts
Dave Says: Honesty Matters
Dave Says: They’ll play on your emotions
Registered Sex Offender arrested after he was found in a home with a 14 year old runaway
Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Boerne
Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy
Recent Posts
CAPITAL RIOT TESTIMONY: Nancy Pelosi Wants Emotion Not Facts
44 mins ago
NORTHWEST UNIVERSITIES: Professors Have Free Speech Too
52 mins ago
CRITICAL RACE THEORY: Expose It’s Failures Rather Than Ban It
1 hour ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On