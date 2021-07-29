      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 29, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jul 29, 2021 @ 3:14pm
The Boys have been doing their best to keep up with the science, and the ever-changing policies and mandates. The Teachers Union chief cannot commit to reopening schools, and the former FDA head can’t make much sense out of the CDC’s guidance. Governor Greg Abbott orders the Texas National Guard to begin arresting illegal immigrants, and President Joe Biden claims he used to drive an 18-wheeler. Adam Kinzinger says it’s cold-hearted to laugh at him for crying, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi absolutely guts the far left. The DOJ threatens to sue states for returning to pre-pandemic election standards, and a naked guy who went viral chasing a wild pig now has his own toy. The Squad is not particularly fond of the “bipartisan infrastructure” deal, and Anthony Kiedis is selling his Hawaiian home, which was built near ancient burial grounds.

