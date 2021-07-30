      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 30, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jul 30, 2021 @ 2:13pm
MVC&R found leaked CDC documents which indicate the war has changed, and an ex-Trump official warns the unvaccinated that they will get the Delta variant. A democrat slams President Biden on the border saying, “He’s afraid to offend the left.” The nation’s second largest school district will require testing, regardless of vaccination status. Someone thinks if you break your leg you won’t get a hospital bed, because of unvaccinated people. A union that endorsed Joe Biden does not want a vaccine mandate, and Black Lives Matter is threatening a democratic senator. President Joe Biden says cases will go up, but deaths will go down, and he would like to see vaccine passports. Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for shorting her out of “Black Widow” money. JD Vance says the United States is being run by childless cat ladies, and the best countries to be in if society were to collapse. This week we lost ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, so a Friday Five in his honor — Best Bassists Who Can Sing.

