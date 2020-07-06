Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 6, 2020
MVC&R hope you enjoyed your 4th of July weekend. In six weeks, in six cities, there have been 600 murders. Over the weekend, an 8-year-old girl was murdered in Atlanta, and in Chicago, their mayor is blaming the “guns.” The mayor of Atlanta says, “We are doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force.” The media cancels Mount Rushmore, even though Bernie Sanders said Mount Rushmore made him proud to be an American. Some cities acknowledge, anti-police demonstrations may have sparked new coronavirus cases. Someone tore down a statue of Frederick Douglass, and apocalyptic movie fans are handling the pandemic better than others.