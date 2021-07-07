Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 7, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jul 7, 2021 @ 2:57pm
The Boys have no plans to go door-to-door soon, but President Joe Biden wants to send vaccine “strike forces” to your home. Twitter restricted the account of a professor who mocked China’s leader, and the Japanese government declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, just two weeks from The Olympics. Sha’Carri Richardson is officially off the U.S. Olympic team, and the former president of Afghanistan would not welcome back the United States. Actress Rosanna Arquette calls for an end to Independence Day fireworks, and people have begun assaulting horses in New York. A student from the University of Chicago died after being hit by a stray bullet, while riding a train home from an internship. Children were expelled from school because their moms were against CRT, and five biological women were banned from Olympic events, due to elevated testosterone levels. Former President Trump is suing Twitter, Facebook, and Google, and American men are going through a friendship recession. The president of Haiti was assassinated overnight, and the Chinese state media is mad that the United States isn’t sharing enough COVID vaccines.
Popular Posts
Four days of celebrations around San Antonio for July 4th weekend
July 4 fireworks show will honor New Bruanfels 175th birthday
Poteet Police searching for whoever dumped puppies on Highway 16
Pentatonix talks A Capitol Fourth and what's to come in 2021
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of S. Carolina man
Recent Posts
Missions welcomed former ‘Missions’, now Amarillo, amid drenching deluge
8 hours ago
Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon
9 hours ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 7, 2021
9 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On