Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 1, 2020
MVC&R reflect on a weekend of protests, as well as riots. George Floyd’s brother asks, “If we’re not rioting, why are you?” The mayor of Atlanta tells rioters to, “Go home.” The FDA Commissioner admits fear of another coronavirus wave, as Killer Mike calls on CNN to stop spreading fear. China is offering oppression advice, and it’s not a how-to or DIY. The mayor of Buffalo has some harsh words for a local arsonist, and Don Lemon calls out the Hollywood elite.