Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 1, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jun 1, 2022 @ 2:15pm
mvr
The Boys were watching when CNN briefly spoke with the Uvalde School District police chief, and the White House cannot say whether or not President Joe Biden thinks we are in an economic crisis. Student loan debt cancellation is explained through absolute McGurkin, and Joy Reid agrees racism was behind the order to stand down during the Uvalde school shooting. Joe Rogan admits Fox News had his back after the “far left” attacks against him, and French authorities “ban” the use of English words in gaming. Whoopi Goldberg lectures Americans about her hate of “yee-haw guns” and AR-15s, and China moves to buy an iconic American magazine. The United States is sending Ukraine the most advanced weapons systems to date, and black Biden staffers are fleeing the White House.

