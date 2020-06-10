Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 10, 2020
The Boys enjoy the view from atop the hump. A leftist councilwoman unlocked doors to flood City Hall with protesters, demanding the mayor resign, and the police be abolished. A prominent black democrat says don’t “defund police,” and a vaccine is on track for distribution as early as this year. A company is leaving Minneapolis, after the city let their facility burn. HBO removes “Gone with the Wind” from its library, COPS gets canceled, and National Guardsmen have tested positive for coronavirus, after the protests.