Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 10, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jun 10, 2021 @ 2:22pm
The Boys have had Dr. Anthony Fauci on the radar, and now he’s on the radars of more and more people. Dr. Fauci is taking issue with his critics, and he says if you are doubting him, then you are doubting the science. Parents all across the country are speaking out against critical race theory in school curriculum, and a New York mother gave the local school board an actual education. After the inspector general’s report on President Trump’s LaFayette Square “photo op,” NBC News has confirmed the long suspected liberal media agenda of fake news. The Biden administration had put Vice President Harris in charge of fixing the border crisis, but it turns out she is only investigating the root causes of the crisis. One writer believes there is no actual crisis at the border, and the criticism of the Vice President simply stems from racism. A doctor with two medical degrees rapidly destroys critical race theory, and a completely unprepared white guy proves not all white people are intelligent. The war against mothers is ramping up as we learn more about the complexities of “birthing people,” and a Politico poll says almost a third of Republicans believe Donald Trump will be reinstated as President this year.
Popular Posts
Store owner should keep lotto winner's scratch ticket money!
Comal River closed for recreational activities
Gov. Greg Abbott plans to sign bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Texas mayor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
Trey's Take From One Of His Favorite Places
Recent Posts
Woman embezzled more than $470k from Schertz business
1 hour ago
San Antonio city councilwoman lines up new job with A&M-San Antonio
2 hours ago
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “When The Obvious Isn’t Obvious”
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On