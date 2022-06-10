      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 10, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jun 10, 2022 @ 2:42pm
VC&R look forward to Jamie being able to afford gas to be able to drive to work, and the have a montage of President Joe Biden’s excuses for inflation. Adam Kinzinger wants you to know democracy is not safe, while a Texas representative says the border is completely overwhelmed. Two M&M workers had to be rescued from a vat of chocolate, and the Secretary of Education says arming teachers is the stupidest thing he’s ever heard. A former Obama economist says the economy is not in a sustainable place, and Russians thanked President Joe Biden for letting them come into the country illegally. An animal shelter will not give pets to people who support gun ownership, and liberals have been crying about January 6th, so they have inspired this week’s Friday Five – Best Cry Songs.

