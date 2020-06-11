Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 11, 2020
MVC&R are not spreading the coronavirus, but protesters might be. A Harvard researcher says the protests will fuel a spike in COVID cases, and contribute to 200 thousand deaths. Governor Inslee claims he didn’t know what was happening in Seattle, while an occupier proclaims he, “Is the police.” South Park predicted the Seattle fiasco in their ‘hippie’ episode, circa March 2005. JK Rowling doubles down, and writes the, “Transphobic Manifesto.” The sister of a murdered police officer explains why we cannot defund the police. In addition, Joe Biden is concerned, “Trump’s going to try to steal the election.”