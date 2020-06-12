Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 12, 2020
The Boys declare the studio an autonomous zone. (At least, during the show) CHAZ has cropped up in the middle of Seattle, but its establishment lacks lawlessness, according to the mayor. According to DNC leadership, Trump has killed African Americans. The man who claimed Floyd and Chauvin “bumped heads” changes his story, and according to a survey, Americans overwhelmingly are opposed to defunding the police. Governor Andrew Cuomo denounces the idea of removing the Christopher Columbus statue, saying it celebrates Italian American contributions. Of course, there’s The Friday Five — Pacific Northwest Bands.