Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 13, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jun 13, 2022 @ 2:24pm
The Boys will be without Van Camp until Wednesday, and it could be because inflation and gas prices are at the highest levels ever. President Joe Biden says he can’t just “click a switch” to lower gas prices, while legacy media news outlets completely ignored the assassination attempt of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Bill Maher addressed the crazy guy outside Justice Kavanaugh’s house, and Kellyanne Conway called out Congress for stalling the bill for security. President Joe Biden is again talking about wanting to beat people, and he accuses oil companies of being greedy with the gas prices. Former Uvalde Police Chief Arredondo claims he didn’t know he was in charge, and claims he did not give the order to treat the active shooter as a barricaded suspect. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is refusing to say she will endorse President Biden should he decide to run for reelection, while President Biden explains he has no plans to visit Saudi Arabia, and gives reasons for his visit to Saudi Arabia.
