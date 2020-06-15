Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 15, 2020
MVC&R designate the studio as, SPAZ. Governor Andrew Cuomo threatens to pull back on reopening, and Baltimore fines a church for holding services, yet thousands continue to protest in the streets. The mayor of Seattle says CHAZ isn’t, “That big of a deal.” San Francisco PD will no longer “settle disputes between neighbors”, and BLM protesters are warned, “Don’t mess with the Alamo.”Jim Clyburn says to FUND the police, and Ilhan Omar can’t explain her position on defunding.