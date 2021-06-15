Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 15, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jun 15, 2021 @ 3:24pm
MVC&R can actually hear President Joe Biden’s brain come to a complete halt, when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin. An Australian author talks about the Wuhan lab, and Jon Stewart agrees, we all know the coranavirus came out of that lab. A Houston TV reporter casually mentions she has been secretly recording meetings for Project Veritas, while Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame absolutely demolishes Mark Zuckerberg. A Sky News report is out about the bats, and Brian Stelter took his alarm over a garter snake to Twitter. Troll extraordinaire Chrissy Teigen issued a massive apology for her trolling past, and a New Zealand chapter for Greta Thunberg disbanded for being racist. A North Korean defector attended an Ivy League school, and now says even North Korea was “not this nuts.” Buckhead wants a divorce from Atlanta, and there is an enormous Girl Scout cookie surplus.
Popular Posts
Trey's Take Video on "Birthing Person"
Trooper accused of flipping pregnant woman's SUV during traffic stop
Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket
McDonald's latest company to be hit by a data breach
The unanswered 'Jeopardy!' question: Who's the new host?
Recent Posts
San Antonio man charged with smuggling almost 10 kilos of cocaine
1 hour ago
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
3 hours ago
Fiesta de Salud is a Fiesta-themed free health festival on Wednesday
3 hours ago
