Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 15, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jun 15, 2022 @ 3:30pm
The Boys are celebrating the first Mexican immigrant to be elected to Congress, but mainstream media won’t celebrate, because Mayra Flores is a republican. A Biden economic adviser believes Americans don’t realize how good they actually have it, and President Joe Biden is blaming republicans for inflation. The Department of Homeland Security is going to punish border agents, even though they were falsely accused of whipping migrants. Elon Musk tips his hat toward Ron DeSantis to be the next president, and Seattle will pay an alleged criminal $250 each day he doesn’t get mental health treatment. The World Health Organization doesn’t want it called “monkeypox” anymore, and “Stranger Things” Season 4 is Netflix’s most watched show, ever.
