Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 16, 2020
The Boys celebrate the news of a huge spike in retail sales, however, coronavirus fears are back. A CHAZ protester breaks into a shop, and the cops are a no-show. Which may explain why even Fredo doesn’t get it. China starts locking down parts of Beijing, due to a new coronavirus outbreak. A CNN contributor says black people have no choice but to fight cops, while a former gangster drops a truth bomb about Rayshard Brooks’ death. NYPD officers were poisoned at Shake Shack, but the department says it was an accident. The MLB Commissioner is not confident about the 2020 baseball season, and an Olympic boxer’s failed drug test was due to unprotected sex.