Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 16, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jun 16, 2022 @ 2:31pm
MVC&R are hoping gas prices will start to decline very soon, while the White House is calling on oil companies to be more “patriotic”. Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for COVID-19, and President Joe Biden gets tongue tied with LGBTQ. President Biden’s open borders are a welcome mat for MS-13 gang members, and Elon Musk will address Twitter employees for the first time. Another police department is cutting patrols because of gas prices, and top democrats are calling for gender-neutral bathrooms in the Capitol. Van Jones talked about the potential of President Biden not running again, and twenty-five people were hurt walking on hot coals for a team-building exercise.
Popular Posts
Two women killed, one in critical condition following shooting near San Antonio's North Star Mall
Sloth bear kills and eats couple in "very unusual" attack
One shot when argument between neighbors on San Antonio's Southwest side turns violent
Woman shot during robbery at San Antonio apartment complex
Kate Brown Says She Feels Bad That She’s Stealing Your Money
Recent Posts
It Wasn’t Just Mayra Flores, Democrats Are Beating Themselves
53 mins ago
San Antonio city council approves increased homestead exemptions, property tax rate cut expected
2 hours ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 16, 2022
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On