      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 16, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jun 16, 2022 @ 2:31pm
MVR
MVC&R are hoping gas prices will start to decline very soon, while the White House is calling on oil companies to be more “patriotic”. Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for COVID-19, and President Joe Biden gets tongue tied with LGBTQ. President Biden’s open borders are a welcome mat for MS-13 gang members, and Elon Musk will address Twitter employees for the first time. Another police department is cutting patrols because of gas prices, and top democrats are calling for gender-neutral bathrooms in the Capitol. Van Jones talked about the potential of President Biden not running again, and twenty-five people were hurt walking on hot coals for a team-building exercise.

Popular Posts
Two women killed, one in critical condition following shooting near San Antonio's North Star Mall
Sloth bear kills and eats couple in "very unusual" attack
One shot when argument between neighbors on San Antonio's Southwest side turns violent
Woman shot during robbery at San Antonio apartment complex
Kate Brown Says She Feels Bad That She’s Stealing Your Money
Connect With Us Listen To Us On