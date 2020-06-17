Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 17, 2020
MVC&R decided to change their names. Then, they decided to change them back. Dr. Anthony Fauci admits the government lied to people about masks. Not surprisingly, the media first loved President Trump’s executive order, but now they hate it. Legal experts analyze footage from Rayshard Brooks’ shooting, and a black Georgia sheriff says defending Brooks sends the wrong message to black youth. Senate Republicans unveil their Police Reform bill, and Miami cops get in trouble for posing with Trump supporters. The travesty! 7-Eleven has canceled Free Slurpee day for the first time.