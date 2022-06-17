Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 17, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jun 17, 2022 @ 2:29pm
The Boys are still trying to figure out exactly how the oil companies are to blame for high fuel costs, but one democrat is saying they should have planned for this more than forty years ago. Thousands of electric vehicles have been recalled in the United States due to “no start condition”, and the biggest electric vehicle recalls since the EV era began. Beavis and Butthead will lampoon YouTube and TikTok videos in new episodes, and SpaceX fired a bunch of people who wrote an “open letter” to Elon Musk. Hunter Biden raged at Hallie after she trashed his gun, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued tips for sex while having monkeypox. Pixar’s “Lightyear” has been banned in 14 countries over a gay kiss scene, and The Friday Five pays homage to President Joe Biden’s gas prices – Best High Songs.
