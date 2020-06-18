Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 18, 2020
The Boys do not support stereotypes, but hope to be heard on some type of stereo. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they had no idea an officer was being charged, and President Trump weighs in on the Rayshard Brooks case. Tim Scott responds to Dick Durbin’s “Token” remark, and the Supreme Court says DACA will remain in place. Portland protesters tried to set up a CHAZ, but it failed miserably. Ohio began reopening last month, so why was there no case surge? Also, be sure you’re socially distancing your dogs.