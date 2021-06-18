Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 18, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jun 18, 2021 @ 2:16pm
The Boys are glad Dr. Anthony Fauci can finally recall the meeting about how COVID looks like it was engineered in a lab, and CNN has once again shared Chinese propaganda. Experts are saying the lockdowns crushed the middle class and helped the wealthy, as Florida governor Ron DeSantis gives clemency to people who got COVID fines. MSNBC’s JOY Reid claims Republicans want to ban students from learning about Juneteenth, as another moron finds out shock collars hurt a lot. A congressman blasts Vice President Kamala Harris for laughing, while the “Florida Whistleblower” stalked, and tried to ruin the guy who fact checked her. Mayor Lori Lightfoot declares racism a “public health crisis,” and she diverted $10 million in COVID funding. People who are nervous about the world opening back up may have “cave syndrome,” and it doesn’t seem that illegal immigrants got Vice President Harris’ message not to come. The average person snaps at a loved one once a week for no reason, and Joe Rogan destroys Brian Stelter, and his show. Rotten Tomatoes’ Ryan Fujitani has the latest from Disney+ for the weekend, and because a magazine made a poor attempt at a best of list, The Friday Five — Best Cover Songs Edition.
Popular Posts
Wolff lashes out at Salazar over Black Rifle Coffee Company's "ugly" and "sexist" online comments
Dave Says: More than any amount of money
Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports
Another San Antonio High School graduate creates controversy during commencement ceremony
San Antonio man charged with smuggling almost 10 kilos of cocaine
Recent Posts
Silver Alert activated statewide for man last seen in Kerrville
59 mins ago
4 murder indictments handed down by Bexar County Grand Juries this week
2 hours ago
Air quality alert extended through Saturday
2 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On