Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 19, 2020
MVC&R celebrate Juneteenth, and recognize its significance. In Atlanta, the District Attorney is lying, according to the police officer’s attorney. Governor Cuomo says the COVID patients that were forced into nursing homes, were “probably” not contagious. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the NFL season “may not happen this year”, and the NBA is going to use “smart rings” to monitor players for coronavirus. It’s a Father’s Day Friday Five — Dad, Father, Papa Songs Edition.