Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 2, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Jun 2, 2020 @ 2:24pm
The Boys won’t use military force, but President Trump will, to stop rioting and looting. Just like that, Michigan is reopening. Life will change forever due to coronavirus, according to 86% of people, and the FDA approves home testing. In England sex is illegal, and sneeze fetishists are conflicted. The music industry is calling for a “Blackout” day, so what does that mean? Many of the “protesters” seem to be nothing more than criminals, according to The New York Times. (Who knew?) The current Miss America earns a second year of reign, due to COVID-19.

