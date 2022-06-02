Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 2, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jun 2, 2022 @ 2:22pm
MVC&R have the latest information from the latest shooting at a Tulsa medical facility, with multiple casualties reported. A bank executive warns of an impending “economic hurricane”, while the White House explains President Joe Biden’s understanding of the baby formula crisis. Formula manufacturers explain how they saw the shortage coming, while MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell can empathize with Biden’s pain due to the “cascade of crises”. Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard won in their defamation trial, but Johnny won just a little bit more than Amber. Former NFL star running back Marion Barber was found dead by police, and the Brooklyn Nets posted every LGBTQIA+ flag they could.
Popular Posts
Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested
San Antonio man sentenced to six years in prison for Travis County Democratic Party office arson
The Uvalde shooting suspect bought more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition
San Antonio man shot several times in front of North side home
Adoption fees covered during San Antonio Pets Alive Event Saturday
Recent Posts
Teen driver dead, 6 injured in accident on Northwest side
12 hours ago
Connecting the Dots Only Matters If You Do It in Time
12 hours ago
“YES!” ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe’ debuting June 23 on Paramount+
13 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On