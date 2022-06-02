      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 2, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jun 2, 2022 @ 2:22pm
mvr
MVC&R have the latest information from the latest shooting at a Tulsa medical facility, with multiple casualties reported. A bank executive warns of an impending “economic hurricane”, while the White House explains President Joe Biden’s understanding of the baby formula crisis. Formula manufacturers explain how they saw the shortage coming, while MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell can empathize with Biden’s pain due to the “cascade of crises”. Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard won in their defamation trial, but Johnny won just a little bit more than Amber. Former NFL star running back Marion Barber was found dead by police, and the Brooklyn Nets posted every LGBTQIA+ flag they could.

Popular Posts
Converse man makes Uvalde-related threat to shoot up schools, arrested
San Antonio man sentenced to six years in prison for Travis County Democratic Party office arson
The Uvalde shooting suspect bought more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition
San Antonio man shot several times in front of North side home
Adoption fees covered during San Antonio Pets Alive Event Saturday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On