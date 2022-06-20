Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 20, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jun 20, 2022 @ 5:41pm
VC&R will be happy when Jamie returns on Tuesday, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says a recession is not inevitable. Vice President Kamala Harris sounds stoned while talking about Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Adam Schiff says he has damning evidence on Donald Trump, but he isn’t sharing it. The International Swimming Federation votes to prohibit biological males from competing against women, and the Energy Secretary says President Biden wants a stable recovery. There are questions about the effectiveness of the children’s vaccine, and the head of the World Health Organization “privately believes” COVID came out of that lab.
Popular Posts
Seguin front yard argument leads to 1 dead, 1 wounded
Uvalde teen arrested for threatening current and former Uvalde High School students
Driver ejected from vehicle and dies in crash in Southeast San Antonio
Police determine death of man found under boat ramp in Seguin was not accidental
San Antonio Police ask for your help in locating missing 15 year old
Recent Posts
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 20, 2022
6 hours ago
Billy Eichner and Anna Kendrick “finally” address dating rumors
8 hours ago
Reward offered in DC mass shooting that killed 15-year-old boy
8 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Homebuyer Talk Radio
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
100 Years
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On