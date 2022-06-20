      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 20, 2022

Chris Glasgow
Jun 20, 2022 @ 5:41pm
mvr
VC&R will be happy when Jamie returns on Tuesday, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says a recession is not inevitable. Vice President Kamala Harris sounds stoned while talking about Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Adam Schiff says he has damning evidence on Donald Trump, but he isn’t sharing it. The International Swimming Federation votes to prohibit biological males from competing against women, and the Energy Secretary says President Biden wants a stable recovery. There are questions about the effectiveness of the children’s vaccine, and the head of the World Health Organization “privately believes” COVID came out of that lab.

Popular Posts
Seguin front yard argument leads to 1 dead, 1 wounded
Uvalde teen arrested for threatening current and former Uvalde High School students
Driver ejected from vehicle and dies in crash in Southeast San Antonio
Police determine death of man found under boat ramp in Seguin was not accidental
San Antonio Police ask for your help in locating missing 15 year old
Connect With Us Listen To Us On