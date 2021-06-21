Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 21, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jun 21, 2021 @ 2:20pm
MVC&R have been watching criminals run rampant, and this week President Joe Biden is going to focus on violent crime, according to Politico. Juneteenth and gay pride celebrations were allowed in a city that canceled the Independence Day Parade. Reporters and politicians blame Governor Ron DeSantis for the terrorist attack, which wasn’t even a terrorist attack, and Dr. Anthony Fauci can’t believe people are calling out his lies. The mayor of Atlanta is canceling policies that contributed to the city’s soaring crime rate, and a prominent progressive is a member of an all-white club. A sheriff’s deputy is shot multiple times by an armed suspect, and a full-blown manhunt is underway. Bill Maher describes why people don’t like democrats, and Shaq says he would have knocked out Ben Simmons, had they ever shared a locker room. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez skipped votes due to concern for public health, yet she had plenty of time to campaign for friends. When pressed by a reporter, Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to say if a 15-week-old unborn is human, and Governor DeSantis beat Donald Trump in a poll conducted at a conservative conference.
Popular Posts
Dave Says: More than any amount of money
San Antonio man arrested for engaging in sexual activity with underage girl
Nationwide teacher shortage expected to stretch into fall
Another San Antonio High School graduate creates controversy during commencement ceremony
San Antonio man charged with smuggling almost 10 kilos of cocaine
Recent Posts
Solider found dead at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
8 hours ago
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “I’d Risk Prison For These”
9 hours ago
Army Day at the Alamo is Tuesday
10 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On