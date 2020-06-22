Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 22, 2020
The Boys hope all the dads had a great Father’s Day! President Trump doesn’t think it would be a bad idea, to sit back and watch Seattle burn. According to an African American advisory group, the mayor of Seattle might as well have pulled the trigger. An employee at the University of Georgia says, “Some white people may have to die.” Shootings in New York are surging, as Mayor de Blasio pulls back on policing. Ansel Elgort and Justin Bieber are accused of sexual assault, while D.L. Hughley tests positive for COVID-19.