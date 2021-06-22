      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 22, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jun 22, 2021 @ 2:28pm
The Boys are panicking, and you should too, because the new Delta variant of COVID is going to kill everybody. A former Obama official says defunding the police did not cause crime to rise, it was the fault of the police. President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine goal will not be met, and a Minnesota girl slams the school board over BLM posters after “no politics” promise. The left aims to defeat another pipeline, but Native American business leaders defend its construction. The Phoenix Suns have told their fans to “keep their cool” after the latest arena fight, and nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19. Couples who blame the pandemic for their relationship troubles are much happier, and the hard-liner Iranian president was involved in 1988 mass executions, at age 28. An Olympic athlete talked about exploding Trump’s head, and the desire to win a gold medal, only to be able to burn an American flag on the podium.

Popular Posts
Dave Says: More than any amount of money
San Antonio man arrested for engaging in sexual activity with underage girl
Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica
Nationwide teacher shortage expected to stretch into fall
Buying and Selling in a Hot Housing Market
Connect With Us Listen To Us On