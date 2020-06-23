      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 23, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Jun 23, 2020 @ 2:19pm
MVC&R ponder the motives of Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, as she proposes to clear CHOP, without the aid of police. You would think all other news stopped, after President Trump uses the term, “Kung Flu.” Bubba Wallace received a huge show of support from fellow drivers, but Al Sharpton is demanding answers from NASCAR. White House reporters were forced to witness what is actually happening, and a bunch of drunks barricade themselves inside a bar. A CNN host is concerned about a retweeted video by Trump, and AOC catches backlash for claiming, “Latinos are black.”

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP