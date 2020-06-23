Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 23, 2020
MVC&R ponder the motives of Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, as she proposes to clear CHOP, without the aid of police. You would think all other news stopped, after President Trump uses the term, “Kung Flu.” Bubba Wallace received a huge show of support from fellow drivers, but Al Sharpton is demanding answers from NASCAR. White House reporters were forced to witness what is actually happening, and a bunch of drunks barricade themselves inside a bar. A CNN host is concerned about a retweeted video by Trump, and AOC catches backlash for claiming, “Latinos are black.”