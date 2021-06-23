      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 23, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jun 23, 2021 @ 2:44pm
MVC&R noticed Chuck Schumer seemed a little miffed at the failure of the voting reform bill, and claims Republicans are “making it easier to get a gun, than vote.” Mayor Ted Wheeler can’t go in the Wayback Machine when it comes to defunding the police, and Mayor Muriel Bowser claims there was only one night of rioting in Washington D.C. Sergio Romo drops his pants and throws gear during the umpire’s substance check, and Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board silences public comment after a raucous meeting. Chris Cuomo rants about the For the People Act, and Jen Psaki suggests rapes and other crimes are increasing in cities due to gun violence. A democrat mayor whose entire police command quit under her rule loses the primary, and a principal was caught trying to end school a week early. IKEA’s Juneteenth menu consisted of fried chicken and watermelon, and a Japanese soccer player on the women’s World Cup team comes out as transgender.

