Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 24, 2020
The Boys take a dip in the racism cesspool. The FBI determines there was no noose left in the Talladega garage assigned to Bubba Wallce, but he disagrees with their determination. A white woman explains how black cops are racist, and a federal appeals court dismisses the case against Michael Flynn. According to a report, armed people have taken over the area, where Rayshard Brooks was killed, while President Trump says states have been, “Weak.” Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for past blackface skits, and a Senate Intelligence committee confirms, there is an active UFO Task Force.