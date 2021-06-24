      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 24, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jun 24, 2021 @ 2:18pm
The Boys nearly forgot about this country’s nuclear arsenal, until President Joe Biden reminded everyone during his remarks about the Second Amendment. President Biden doesn’t want you to believe that gun violence is bad in places that have tough gun laws, while Beto O’Rourke is worried Republicans are going to destroy our democracy. The NIH deleted coronavirus sequences at the request of Chinese scientists, as Hunter Biden has a stake in Chinese military-linked companies that are under sanctions. The CDC says there is a “likely” link between COVID vaccines, and rare heart issues in teens. The White House struggles to explain why Vice President Harris is suddenly interested in the border, and American public schools lost more than a million students last year. Tamir Rice’s mother unloads on racial activist Shaun King, and 82% of men say they plan to continue their “quarantine-look” after the pandemic ends. Brandeis University has banned “offensive phrases,” and balloon rides to space are now a thing for $125K.

