Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 24, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jun 24, 2021 @ 2:18pm
The Boys nearly forgot about this country’s nuclear arsenal, until President Joe Biden reminded everyone during his remarks about the Second Amendment. President Biden doesn’t want you to believe that gun violence is bad in places that have tough gun laws, while Beto O’Rourke is worried Republicans are going to destroy our democracy. The NIH deleted coronavirus sequences at the request of Chinese scientists, as Hunter Biden has a stake in Chinese military-linked companies that are under sanctions. The CDC says there is a “likely” link between COVID vaccines, and rare heart issues in teens. The White House struggles to explain why Vice President Harris is suddenly interested in the border, and American public schools lost more than a million students last year. Tamir Rice’s mother unloads on racial activist Shaun King, and 82% of men say they plan to continue their “quarantine-look” after the pandemic ends. Brandeis University has banned “offensive phrases,” and balloon rides to space are now a thing for $125K.
Popular Posts
Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica
San Antonio man arrested for engaging in sexual activity with underage girl
Nationwide teacher shortage expected to stretch into fall
WATCH: U.S. Navy sets off giant explosion to test newest aircraft carrier
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
Recent Posts
San Antonio and Austin restaurants go head-to-head in 1st Annual Taco Rumble
21 mins ago
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 24, 2021
55 mins ago
North American Friendship Garden opens at Confluence Park
56 mins ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On