Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 25, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jun 25, 2021 @ 2:12pm
MVC&R are monitoring Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to El Paso, Texas, as well as the democrat that slammed her for her choice of border destinations. After President Joe Biden’s bizarre whispering during his speech, social media labels him a “creep” according to Sky News Australia. The Justice Department is suing Georgia over their voting laws, and the U.S. ranks last when it comes to trust in the media. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces a House Committee will investigate the Capitol riot, and former President Trump allegedly called for rioters to be shot in the foot. Senator Lindsey Graham is not a fan of the image Republicans conveyed with Biden’s infrastructure bill, and the FBI was on a years-long treasure hunt for fabled Civil War gold. Police had to break up an “exorcism for trees” at a Home Depot, and Discovery will analyze the government’s UFO files in a three-hour live event. Another Friday means another visit from Rotten Tomatoes’ Ryan Fujitani, and another installment of The Friday Five — Thunder and Lightning Songs.

