Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 26, 2020
The Boys know that 120 million people have not died from COVID-19, but that’s what Joe Biden said. This was a serious COVID error according to President Trump. Minneapolis is moving towards ending the police, but the Kentucky Derby will happen, with fans. A Newsweek writer claims Republicans are weaponizing the “cancel culture”, and Nancy Pelosi calls George Floyd, “George Curry.” There will be less travel this summer, but there will be many more road trips. The governor of Texas is rolling back the reopening, and CNN taps Richard Marx for his opinions on the coronavirus outbreak. Even without Markley, there’s The Friday Five — Best Rock Vocalists Edition.