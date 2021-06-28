      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 28, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jun 28, 2021 @ 2:25pm
The Boys are still trying to hold out hope for more survivors in the Florida condo collapse, as we find out the owners were just about to start paying boatloads of money for repairs. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is asking, “Wouldn’t giving people healthcare for three years be better than zero years?” In addition, AOC claims the crime wave stories are merely “hysteria,” and Mayor Lori Lightfoot does not like being asked about the surging violent crime in Chicago. President Joe Biden will not be attending the Tokyo Olympics, as Jill Biden will be going in his stead, and holding diplomatic meetings. Derek Chauvin claims more information will be coming out, while George Floyd’s brother is saying, “All lives matter.” A spectator is on the run after causing a massive crash at the Tour de France, and the CDC is debating vaccine passports after all. Rep. Dan Crenshaw says Biden and Harris like the border crisis, and they do not want to fix it. China discussed making bioweapons to target “races,” and to covertly launch attacks with asymptomatic spread. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s letter launches a GOP attack on Big Tech silencing conservatives, and a man is shocked by obvious things after visiting the Midwest for the first time.

Popular Posts
Two San Antonio massage therapists lose license over sexual conduct violations
Reward increased for tips in 36-year-old disappearance of Seguin woman
Motorcyclist dead after accident on I-10 W
Man barges into Bexar County Elections office, starts shooting
San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch off
Connect With Us Listen To Us On