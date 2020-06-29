Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 29, 2020
MVC&R hope your Monday is going well, because Dr. Anthony Fauci says contact tracing is not. A montage of Seattle’s Mayor Durkan downplaying the CHAZ, despite another murder in the zone. The New York mayor is worried about people from other states coming in, while the New York governor might delay reopening due to the spike in cases. In Beverly Hills, the Black Lives Matter protesters chant, “Eat the rich!” The BET Awards adds currently living politician Willie Brown to their ‘In Memoriam’ tribute. Highlights from the Global Citizen Concert, including Miley covering The Beatles. A black Seattle activist says the CHAZ needs to be shut down, and everything you ever wanted to know about white privilege.