Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 3, 2020
MVC&R wade through the political cesspool. Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn’t want the National Guard in New York City. Bob Woodson says people are being misled, and Dr. Anthony Fauci is hopeful about a vaccine trial. Chris Cuomo shows support for violent protests, yet a large majority of Americans support sending in the National Guard. A democrat is caught in a hot mic moment, and Matt Walsh exposes the media hypocrisy over protests. Defense Secretary Mark Esper does not support sending the military, and Teen Vogue apologizes for ANTIFA.