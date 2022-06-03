Weather Alert
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 3, 2022
Chris Glasgow
Jun 3, 2022 @ 2:58pm
The Boys don’t like the idea of the federal government coming to take your guns, and President Biden says it’s not about banning guns, it’s about banning guns. Peter Doocy of Fox News asked if President Biden will be taking gun law negotiators with him on vacation, and a Congressman talks about banning semi-automatic weapons, but doesn’t know that would include handguns. President Biden claimed guns are the number one cause of death for children, and Governor Ron DeSantis moves to ban sex change operations for children. The White House says they are not looking for good jobs reports, and gun sales have been over one million for 34 straight months. After Matt Walsh’s “What is a Woman” documentary, The Boys ask, “What is a Man?”, while The Friday Five recognizes the man – Best Man Songs.
