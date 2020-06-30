Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 30, 2020
The Boys are fed up, and so is the Seattle Police Chief. According to a hospital executive, Texas isn’t actually as bad as you might think. Hilarious audio, from a protester intimidated by an old lady. Numbers from New York shooting death toll, and Los Angeles County wants to cut the Special Victims Unit, in an effort to defund the police. The media has portrayed protesters as peaceful, yet the gun-toting St. Louis couple is dangerous. Minneapolis city officials hire armed guards for themselves, and Johnny Manziel admits his career is toast.