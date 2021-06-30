Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 30, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jun 30, 2021 @ 2:20pm
The Boys think gas shortages and soaring prices are just in time for the 4th of July, while a Texas sheriff claims his department seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone in New York. The New York City primary was thrown into chaos after bogus votes were counted, and John Bolton’s first idea for his book title was hilarious. Rep. Ilhan Omar says she doesn’t regret comparing the U.S. and Israel to terror groups, and drug dealers are now marketing environmentally friendly cocaine. The CDC director says vaccine boosters will not be needed, and the heat caused a pitcher to yak on the mound at Yankee Stadium. A local Canadian government banned large gatherings as a way to stop “unauthorized information,” and the man who jumped from a moving plane says he did “a lot” of meth. Black Lives Matter files a lawsuit against Santa Monica over George Floyd protests, and a judge says a GOP lawmaker can block people on her personal Twitter account.
Popular Posts
Motorcyclist dead after accident on I-10 W
Man barges into Bexar County Elections office, starts shooting
Dave Says: Bless them, don’t enable them
New Braunfels camp counselor concocts story about kidnapping attempt
Texas hacker says smart meters secrets are being spilled
Recent Posts
Trump to Paxton: Good luck in your next election
2 hours ago
Trump visits Mexico border to discuss security with Texas Gov. Abbott
2 hours ago
Jack Riccardi: Just A Minute, “Go Back Where You Came From!”
3 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On