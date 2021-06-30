      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 30, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jun 30, 2021 @ 2:20pm
The Boys think gas shortages and soaring prices are just in time for the 4th of July, while a Texas sheriff claims his department seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone in New York. The New York City primary was thrown into chaos after bogus votes were counted, and John Bolton’s first idea for his book title was hilarious. Rep. Ilhan Omar says she doesn’t regret comparing the U.S. and Israel to terror groups, and drug dealers are now marketing environmentally friendly cocaine. The CDC director says vaccine boosters will not be needed, and the heat caused a pitcher to yak on the mound at Yankee Stadium. A local Canadian government banned large gatherings as a way to stop “unauthorized information,” and the man who jumped from a moving plane says he did “a lot” of meth. Black Lives Matter files a lawsuit against Santa Monica over George Floyd protests, and a judge says a GOP lawmaker can block people on her personal Twitter account.

