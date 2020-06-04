Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 4, 2020
The Boys are glad it’s Friday. (What?!) Minnesota Attorney General charges three other officers involved in the death of George Floyd. After being rocked by looting, business owners speak out. The New York Police Commissioner says the violence looks rather coordinated, while Los Angeles is slashing the police budget by 150 million dollars. One NYC Councilman wants Governor Cuomo to remove Mayor Bill DeBlasio from office. The World Health Organization resumes hydroxychloroquine study, and a Pennsylvania government official attempts to justify lockdowns, despite the protests.