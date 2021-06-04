      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 4, 2021

Chris Glasgow
Jun 4, 2021 @ 2:17pm
The Boys are taking a look at the jobs report, and President Joe Biden commits to ending the expanded unemployment benefits. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci over his “crazy” China remarks, and a government report says UFOs are not aliens. There was rioting after law enforcement shot an armed suspect, and the Make-A-Wish CEO admits to stealing from dying children. Dr. Fauci now thinks China should release data from the infected lab officials, and college students seem to be skeptical of critical race theory. After a bride died at her wedding in India, her sister married the groom. A guy finds a way to send notes on Netflix, after he was blocked on social media by his ex. Former Vice President Mike Pence says he and Trump “may never see eye-to-eye” regarding January 6th, but he is still proud of what they did. Alexandria Ocasio-Coretz suggests we stop building jails so as to reduce crime, and the LA Sheriff’s office is seeing a mass exodus. Production on “Mission: Impossible 7” has been shut down, and Ryan Fujitani also talks about the latest in “The Conjuring” series. June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness month, so The Friday Five celebrates — Head Songs Edition.

