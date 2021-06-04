Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 4, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Jun 4, 2021 @ 2:17pm
The Boys are taking a look at the jobs report, and President Joe Biden commits to ending the expanded unemployment benefits. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci over his “crazy” China remarks, and a government report says UFOs are not aliens. There was rioting after law enforcement shot an armed suspect, and the Make-A-Wish CEO admits to stealing from dying children. Dr. Fauci now thinks China should release data from the infected lab officials, and college students seem to be skeptical of critical race theory. After a bride died at her wedding in India, her sister married the groom. A guy finds a way to send notes on Netflix, after he was blocked on social media by his ex. Former Vice President Mike Pence says he and Trump “may never see eye-to-eye” regarding January 6th, but he is still proud of what they did. Alexandria Ocasio-Coretz suggests we stop building jails so as to reduce crime, and the LA Sheriff’s office is seeing a mass exodus. Production on “Mission: Impossible 7” has been shut down, and Ryan Fujitani also talks about the latest in “The Conjuring” series. June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness month, so The Friday Five celebrates — Head Songs Edition.
Popular Posts
Store owner should keep lotto winner's scratch ticket money!
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased at San Antonio H-E-B
Evening storms could bring hail, gusting winds through weekend
Miami police chief calls new Texas handgun measure "ridiculous"
Fiesta 2022 will include L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France and more in 3 day festival
Recent Posts
Friday Five: Head Songs
14 hours ago
Texas mayor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
14 hours ago
Bexar Co. Grand Juries hands down more than 200 felony indictments
15 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On