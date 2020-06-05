Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 5, 2020
MVC&R are over the Strawberry Moon about the jobs report, and President Trump is celebrating. The media wants to remind you, the protests could cause a surge in coronavirus cases. What would be the result if former Officer Chauvin is acquitted, and what would be the result of defunding the police. Kanye West set up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter. Two scientific studies on coronavirus were retracted due to bad data. Ryan with Rotten Tomatoes checks in, and the Friday Five — Friend Songs Edition.