Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 5, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Jun 5, 2020 @ 2:25pm
MVC&R are over the Strawberry Moon about the jobs report, and President Trump is celebrating. The media wants to remind you, the protests could cause a surge in coronavirus cases. What would be the result if former Officer Chauvin is acquitted, and what would be the result of defunding the police. Kanye West set up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter. Two scientific studies on coronavirus were retracted due to bad data. Ryan with Rotten Tomatoes checks in, and the Friday Five — Friend Songs Edition.

